Jones (knee) is hopeful to be ready for Week 1 in the upcoming season, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Jones suffered a torn MCL and missed the final five games of the regular season, plus the Browns' wild card loss to the Texans. He is not participating in organized team activities yet, but doctor's originally told him he could be back practicing as early as June. Thus, he could start ramping things up soon. He projects to back up Jack Conklin (knee) at right tackle when healthy this season.