Kush took all the first team snaps at right guard during Friday's preseason loss to the Buccaneers, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens confirmed that Kush will likely be the starter at right guard when the regular season opens. "There's always competition," Kitchens said. "I thought he did some things nice yesterday, but he's got to continue to get better. He's not a finished product by any stretch of the imagination. Eric will get the first shot of seeing what he can do, and so far, he's been doing very well. Not good enough yet, but he'll continue to get better to get there." He has out-performed Austin Corbett, a 2018 second-round pick, and earned the job.