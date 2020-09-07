site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eric Kush: Let go by Raiders
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Las Vegas cut Kush (undisclosed) from IR with an injury settlement Sunday, per Around The NFL.
The 30-year-old guard could draw interest around the league as a depth option, and he'll be free to sign with a new club when fully healthy.
