Pocic (neck) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Pocic sat out of the Browns' Week 15 win over the Bears after he sustained a neck injury the week prior against the Jaguars. Now that he's back to full health, he'll slide back into his starting spot at center while Nick Harris bumps down to the backup role.