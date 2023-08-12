The Browns placed Phillips (pectoral) on injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Saturday that Phillips would miss the remainder of the 2023 campaign after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Friday's preseason loss to Washington, so the linebacker's shift to injured reserve is merely transactional. Phillips also suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in 2022, but he appeared to have moved past that issue when he was back in action during the Browns' offseason workouts this summer. Either way, the 2020 third-round pick has a lengthy recovery ahead of him and isn't under contract for 2024.