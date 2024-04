Phillips (pectoral) inked a one-year deal with the Texans on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Phillips spent last year on Cleveland's injured reserve due to a torn pectoral muscle. It was his second straight season-ending pectoral injury, as the same injury ended his 2022 campaign early. The 2020 third-round pick's addition to the Texans' offseason roster indicates his health is back to up to par. He will now compete for a role at linebacker in Houston.