Phillips will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Friday's 17-15 preseason loss to Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Phillips' 2022 campaign also came to a premature end due to a pectoral injury, so this is an unfornuate break. He had seemingly moved past the injury when he participated in the Browns' OTAs. The 2020 third-round pick will now focus on another recovery journey.