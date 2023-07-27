Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Adams (calf) will miss a couple of weeks, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Adams has mostly contributed on special teams in his five-year NFL career but was able to record 187 snaps on defense and 26 tackles last year with the Bears, both of which were the most since 2018. The timing of Adams' injury could make it difficult for him to get healthy in time for the Aug. 3 matchup against the Jets but it could be more doable for him to be back for their Aug. 11 encounter with the Commanders. Once healthy, he's set to compete for a depth/special teams role.