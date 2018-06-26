Browns' Nick Chubb: Competing in committee

Browns running backs coach Freddie Kitchens expects to ride the hot hand between Chubb, Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson this season, Andrew Gribble of the team's official website reports. "Ultimately, all three of those guys can run our running game," Kitchens said. "Duke can do a few more things in the passing game."

The Browns invested in their backfield this offseason, giving Hyde $5 million guaranteed, drafting Chubb at No. 35 overall and signing Johnson to a three-year, $15.6 million extension. The latter is locked in for passing downs and the two-minute/hurry-up offense, leaving Hyde and Chubb to compete for work on early downs, a role that entailed just 12.9 carries per game for Isaiah Crowell last season. Cleveland's offseason improvement will lead to more rushing opportunities, but it's still a stretch to expect Chubb and Hyde to combine for more than 15-20 carries per week. A Chubb-Johnson backfield is clearly the long-term plan, but Hyde is good enough to complicate things in 2018.