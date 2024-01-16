site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Zaire Mitchell-Paden: Signs reserve/future contract
Mitchell-Paden signed a reserve/future contract with the Browns on Monday.
The tight end concluded the season as a member of the team's practice squad. Mitchell-Paden did not appear in a game this season.
