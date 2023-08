Mitchell-Paden was a casualty to final roster cuts Tuesday, but he landed on the Browns' practice squad Wednesday.

Mitchell-Paden spent his rookie campaign on the Browns' practice unit and it is looking like deja vu as he enters his second season. He was competing with Harrison Bryant for the No. 3 tight end role during training camp but ultimately came up short. He will now continue to put the work in at practice while awaiting the opportunity to get called up on a game day.