Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Out for Week 16
Smith (foot) has been ruled for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
It's unclear when exactly Smith sustained the foot injury, but it'll now force him to miss at least one contest. Josh Wells is expected to start at left tackle in his place versus Arizona.
