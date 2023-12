Smith (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

After logging a DNP at Friday's practice, the 30-year-old offensive lineman has been ruled out and he'll miss his third consecutive game Monday. Smith has started all 12 of the games he's appeared in this season, but in his stead, Wanya Morris is expected to get the nod at left tackle.