Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Three stops in finale
McCoy collected three tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.
The 29-year-old defensive stalwart finished the season with seven total tackles (four solo), including a sack, over the last two contests despite dealing with a partly-torn biceps. With 47 total stops this season, McCoy came just shy of the career-high 50 he posted over 16 games in 2013. However, he did see his sacks drop for the second consecutive season, although the six he compiled were still undeniably impressive for an interior lineman. McCoy remains under team control through the 2021 season and figures to once again serve as the defensive line's linchpin in 2018.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Clear of injury designation•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Productive in return from injury•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...