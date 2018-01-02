Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy: Three stops in finale

McCoy collected three tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.

The 29-year-old defensive stalwart finished the season with seven total tackles (four solo), including a sack, over the last two contests despite dealing with a partly-torn biceps. With 47 total stops this season, McCoy came just shy of the career-high 50 he posted over 16 games in 2013. However, he did see his sacks drop for the second consecutive season, although the six he compiled were still undeniably impressive for an interior lineman. McCoy remains under team control through the 2021 season and figures to once again serve as the defensive line's linchpin in 2018.