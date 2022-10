Kieft brought in his only target for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night.

The rookie tight end was impressive on his first pro reception, and he logged just nine snaps from scrimmage overall along with 17 on special teams. Kieft's catch aside, the sixth-round pick's primary role on offense will continue to be as a blocker unless injuries strike multiple players in front of him at tight end.