Kieft brought in one of five targets for a two-yard touchdown reception while playing in 16 regular-season and two postseason games for the Buccaneers in 2023.

Kieft once again served almost exclusively as a blocking tight end, but to an even greater extent than he did during his rookie 2022 campaign, when he posted a 7-80-1 receiving line on 10 targets. The 26-year-old's only stats from scrimmage came in the Buccaneers' Week 15 win over the Packers. Kieft should occupy the same role and continue to also contribute to multiple special-teams units during his third season with Tampa Bay in 2024.