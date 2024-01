Kieft (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

After missing the Buccaneers' Week 17 loss to the Saints with a shoulder issue, Kieft began the team's week of practice with an estimated DNP on Wednesday followed by a limited session Thursday. It seems as if the 26-year-old's shoulder injury could be improving, but unless he's able to practice in full Friday, he'll likely carry an injury designation into Week 18.