Kieft (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Kieft missed the team's Week 17 loss to the Saints and appears in danger of missing the team's regular-season finale against the Panthers, although his participation level was just an estimate. The second-year pro will work to get out onto the field Thursday, when the Buccaneers will likely hold a regular practice, which could help put him on the path of suiting up for Sunday.