Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Feiler (knee) won't play Thursday at the Bills, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Feiler will miss his first game of the season in Week 8 as he tends to a knee injury. It's not clear when he sustained it or how serious it is at this point. For now, Aaron Stinnie projects to step into a starting role at guard until Feiler is healthy enough to play again.