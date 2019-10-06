Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Surprisingly blanked in loss
Evans failed to bring in any of his three targets in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Evans suffered the indignity of an empty stat line for the first time in his career, a shocking development given Evans' talent, his typically ample target share and the fact he'd even come into the game tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns. The 26-year-old had been enjoying a typically solid season prior to Sunday, but the matchup against Marshon Lattimore is one that Evans has had issues with in the past. Consequently, he'll look to bounce back in another difficult assignment versus James Bradberry and the Panthers in Week 6 across the pond in London.
