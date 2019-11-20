Suh recorded four solo tackles, including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Suh was also credited with a quarterback hit and has been more active overall in the last two games. The veteran tackle had also notched his first full sack of the season in Week 10 versus the Cardinals and has multiple stops in three straight overall. However, Suh remains well off pace of his usual tackle numbers, dulling his IDP value.