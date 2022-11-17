The Eagles and Suh agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After a three-year stint with the Buccaneers in which he won a Super Bowl, Suh played the waiting game during the offseason and into the season, finally landing with another contender. The 12-year pro will provide depth to an Eagles interior defensive line that's dealing with a number of injuries, namely to Fletcher Cox (foot), Jordan Davis (ankle, IR) and Marlon Tuipulotu (undisclosed, IR). In 17 games in 2021, Suh racked up 27 tackles, six sacks and a fumble recovery.
