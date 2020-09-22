Suh totaled five tackles (four solo), including two sacks, in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran lineman was in trademark form in the win versus the Panthers, nearly matching his sack total of 2.5 from last season in one afternoon. Suh's performance was a significant upgrade from a season-opening tally of just one tackle versus the Saints, and he'll look to keep pushing in the right direction against a Broncos team that might give plenty of work stopping the run in Week 3.