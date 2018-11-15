Buccaneers' Peyton Barber: Remains limited participant
Barber (ankle) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
After appearing on the Buccaneers' initial Week 11 injury report with ankle and shoulder concerns, only the former issue was responsible for his limited showing Thursday. Even that doesn't seem to be much of a worry for Barber at this juncture, as he's been tending to the ankle injury since the Buccaneers' Week 7 win over the Browns and hasn't missed any game action because of it. Now almost a month removed from the setback, Barber is expected to practice fully Friday and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's matchup with the Giants.
