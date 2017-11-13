Buccaneers' Ryan Fitzpatrick: Starting again Week 11

Fitzpatrick will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This merely confirms what Jameis Winston (shoulder) hinted at Wednesday when he said he'd be shut down from football activities for at least two weeks while rehabbing his AC joint sprain and rear deltoid injury. There's still some chance he'll require surgery or a prolonged period of rest, in which case Fitzpatrick would take over as the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. The 34-year-old was competent as a mid-game replacement against the Cardinals in Week 6 and Saints in Week 9, but he struggled as the starter in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets, completing 17 of 34 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Buccaneers at least will get Mike Evans back from suspension for Sunday's matchup with a soft Miami pass defense.