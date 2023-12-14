Neal (back) was considered a non-participant at the Buccaneers' walkthrough Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.
Neal suffered a back injury in Tampa Bay's win over the Falcons in Week 14 and he did not return to the contest. He'll look to practice at one of the team's two remaining sessions ahead of Sunday's contest in Green Bay.
