Neal is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons with a hip/back injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The starting safety made three solo tackles before exiting. Neal has 71 tackles on the season. Dee Delaney is in line to replace him.
