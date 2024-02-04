Neal compiled 76 tackles (52 solo) across 15 regular-season games in 2023, adding three tackles (one solo) in two postseason games.

The veteran enjoyed a solid statistical Bucs debut campaign, logging the second-most regular-season snaps from scrimmage of his career (563) and setting a career high in tackles. However, he failed to force any turnovers and also surrendered an 87.5 percent completion rate, four touchdowns and 19.9 yards per attempt on the 16 passes that went his way in primary coverage. Neal played on a one-year deal in 2023, and there's a chance the Buccaneers opt to go younger at strong safety next season.