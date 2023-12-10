Neal (hip) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Neal will not return after suffering the injury late in the first half. His absence will be a hit to the Buccaneers secondary, while Dee Delaney will likely be called upon to fill in at strong safety.
