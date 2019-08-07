Buccaneers' Scott Miller: Sidelined for preseason action

Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that Miller (hamstring) won't travel for Friday's preseason game against the Steelers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The injury isn't supposed to be a long-term one, but Nelson did tweak his hamstring during Monday's practice, and it will hold him out of at least one game. The 2019 sixth-round has made a strong impression so far in camp, but will miss out on valuable reps to get up to NFL speed.

Our Latest Stories