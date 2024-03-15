The Buccaneers signed Opeta to a one-year deal Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old is now the third offensive lineman to be picked up by Tampa Bay on Friday, as the team also agreed to terms with Ben Bredeson and Justin Skule. Opeta has spent the last four seasons of his career in Philadelphia, appearing in 38 total games and making 10 starts (six coming last season). Expect Opeta to have the opportunity to compete for a starting role on the Buccaneers' offensive line this offseason.