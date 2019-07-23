Ubosi (undislcosed) will start training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what sort of injury Ubosi is dealing with, but it's apparently serious enough to force him on the PUP list. Once he's healthy, Ubosi will try to flash potential as a depth or special-teams contributor with his new organization.

