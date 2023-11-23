The Giants waived York on Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

New York signed the 22-year-old kicker in early November after deciding to place Graham Gano (knee) on IR. However, the team brought in veteran Randy Bullock at the same time, and Bullock was ultimately given the first chance to kick on game days. He didn't do anything to lose the job, thus York has been let go after being a healthy scratch three straight Sundays. After being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, York went 24-for-32 on field goals -- including 4-for-7 from 50-plus yards -- as a rookie with Cleveland last year.