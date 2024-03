The Browns signed York on Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

York spent last season on the practice squads of the Titans and Giants after the Browns cut him following training camp last summer. A 2022 fourth-round pick by Cleveland, York made just 24 of 32 field-goal attempts (75 percent) as a rookie before losing his job after one season. York joins Dustin Hopkins and Lucas Havrisik at kicker for Cleveland.