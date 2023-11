York (coach's decision) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 22-year-old had a chance to win the kicking job in New York after Graham Gano (knee) was placed on injured reserve, but it seems as if he's lost the competition, with Randy Bullock assuming the team's kicking duties. York has yet to appear in an NFL game since signing with the Giants' in early November.