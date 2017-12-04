Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that he isn't sure if Peterson (neck) will be back for Sunday's game against the Titans, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Arians also noted that he won't have a role in the decision, leaving it up to Peterson and the team's training staff. While famously competitive, even Peterson might question the wisdom of rushing back from a neck injury to play for a team without a realistic shot at making the playoffs. He does have incentives in his contract for certain statistical thresholds, but he'd have little chance to reach any of those benchmarks besides 750 rushing yards even if he were to avoid any further absences. Kerwynn Williams filled in capably during Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Rams, gaining 97 yards on 16 carries. Arians did say last week that Peterson doesn't necessarily need to practice before he's cleared to play in a game.