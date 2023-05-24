Peterson announced Monday he will retire unless a team offers him an opportunity to play in the 2023 season, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Peterson hasn't suited up for NFL action since 2021, when he appeared in three games with the Titans and one game with the Seahawks. The 38-year-old wasn't greeted with any signing opportunities last season and may not be the strongest candidate to find a role for the 2023 campaign, but it wouldn't be unheard of for a team to offer him a depth gig. Whenever Peterson does elect to retire, he will essentially be a sure candidate to enter the Hall of Fame.