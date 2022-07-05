Peterson and Le'Veon Bell are scheduled for a boxing match July 30, ESPN's Mike Coppinger reports.
It's unclear if Peterson will try to sign with a team after the match, at which point NFL training camps will be underway. He said back in January that he wanted to continue playing, but he's clearly exploring other hobbies and business opportunities, perhaps due to limited interest from NFL teams. Peterson is 37 and finished out last season on Seattle's practice squad injured reserve list due to a back injury. He's presumably recovered from the injury if he's healthy enough for a boxing match.