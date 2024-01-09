Arizona signed Baccellia to a reserve/future contract Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Baccellia got into five games with the Cardinals this season, logging 46 offensive snaps without seeing a target or getting a touch. He also played 18 snaps on special teams and returned a kickoff for 22 yards. The wideout was more involved in 2022, corralling seven of 10 targets for 45 yards over eight contests. Baccellia will have a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp this summer.