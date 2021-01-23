Isabella capped the 2020 campaign with 21 catches (on 35 targets) for 224 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. He also had one rush for minus-6 yards.

Among the wide receivers the Cardinals drafted in 2019, none of Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson have done much as a pro. The team waived Butler before Week 1 of the most recent season, but Isabella and Johnson alternated as healthy scratches for much of the year due to the top-heavy nature of the receiving corps. Isabella has flashed at times, notching five catches of 20-plus yards among his 30 career grabs. That said, with DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and potentially Larry Fitzgerald (if he returns) ahead of him on the depth chart, Isabella has a tough path to regular reps in Arizona's offense.