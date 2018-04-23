Mayowa signed with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Recently dumped by Dallas, Mayowa will look to make the most of his opportunity with Arizona this summer. As of now, Mayowa figures to be able to carve out a depth linebacking role should he take advantage of the opportunity. The 26-year-old provides a nice balance of experience and potential as he heads to the desert.

