Gabbert completed 11 of 14 passes for 185 yards in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against Dallas.

Gabbert started and played the entire first half, leading Arizona to touchdowns on its first two drives for an early 15-0 advantage. A strong preseason might convince the Cardinals to push him ahead of Drew Stanton, who's served as Carson Palmer's top backup for the past four years.

