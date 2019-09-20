Cardinals' Chris Jones: Deemed questionable
Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Jones has been a limited participant for the last two practices. He has a consistent role in the Cardinals' secondary, and he'll be defending passes from backup Panthers QB Kyle Allen if he's able to suit up.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
In the wake of Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots, Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart...
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Trust Panthers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3