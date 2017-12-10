Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Active Sunday
Nelson (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the Titans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Despite a generous 90 offensive snaps the last two games, Nelson hasn't profited from 12 combined looks from Blaine Gabbert, gathering in three for 56 yards. Nelson's opponent, the Titans, have allowed the second-fewest catches of 20-plus yards this season, but wideouts have accounted for 15 touchdowns against this unit, good for third-most in the NFL.
