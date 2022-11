Nelson (groin) took part in a tryout with the Bills on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Nelson's ability to complete a workout for the Bills implies that he's made a full recovery from the groin issue that resulted in him opening the season on the Colts' injured reserve list before he was waived Nov. 1 on an injury settlement. He could be a candidate to join the Bills' or another team's practice squad now that he's healthy.