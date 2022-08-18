Hokit signed a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Following Jessie Lemonier getting waived Wednesday, Hokit joined Arizona after he worked out with the team, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. The 24-year-old tight end was let go by the 49ers on Monday and figures to add depth for the Cardinals, who have several tight ends currently dealing with injuries. Hokit previously signed with San Francisco in 2020 as an undrafted free agent but has yet to make his NFL debut.