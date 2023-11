Gilman recorded seven tackles (six solo) and one pass deflected in the Chargers' Week 10 loss to the Lions.

Gilman's seven tackles were his second highest across six games this season. Also, he has now deflected a pass in four consecutive games. The safety did not miss a snap, playing all 64 en route to his fourth complete came of the season. He will look to stay reliable in Week 11 when the Chargers travel to Green Bay.