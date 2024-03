Gilman and the Chargers agreed on a two-year, $11 million contract Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Gilman stepped into a starting role in the Chargers' secondary in 2023, recording a career-high 73 tackles, 10 pass deflections and two interceptions while also forcing three fumbles and recovering two fumbles over 14 games. He has now been rewarded with a new deal and Gilman will operate opposite of Derwin James again in 2024.