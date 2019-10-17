Patton (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Patton's ankle injury only kept him out for one game, as he'll be ready for Sunday's road contest against the Titans as long as he doesn't have a setback. Travis Benjamin (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, so Patton could see an increase in usage if Benjamin can't recover in time.

