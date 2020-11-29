Ekeler (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against the Bills after being activated from injured reserve, but the Chargers aren't expecting him to fill a bell-cow role in his first game since Week 4, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Ekeler is believed to be fully healthy again after missing two months with the serious hamstring injury, he only resumed practicing with the Chargers this week. With that in mind, the Chargers may be inclined to take a cautious approach with the 25-year-old, who played 65.1 percent of the team's offensive snaps and averaged 21 touches over his first three outings of the season before getting hurt. Top backup Kalen Ballage (ankle/calf) is viewed as game-time decision for Sunday, so Joshua Kelley or Troymaine Pope would be next in line to rotate in behind Ekeler if Ballage can't go.